Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.94

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.94 and last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 29621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.02.

The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

