Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.02.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

