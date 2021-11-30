HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $16,067.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000099 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.51 or 0.00194809 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

