HSBC Begins Coverage on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.09.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 9.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.15. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 9.02 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

