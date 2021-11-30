HOQU Trading Up 11.2% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $402,917.68 and approximately $1.04 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

