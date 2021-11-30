Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 329.9% in November

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 329.9% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on HKXCY shares. HSBC downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

