HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Tommy Breen Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tommy Breen purchased 25,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £226,500 ($295,923.70).

Tommy Breen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Tommy Breen purchased 25,000 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £228,500 ($298,536.71).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 902.50 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 872.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 928.85. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.16%.

HSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

