HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HomeServe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.60.

Get HomeServe alerts:

HomeServe stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.