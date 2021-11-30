Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Point Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 280,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

HMPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $534.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1.62.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Home Point Capital Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

