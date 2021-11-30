Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Shares of HCG stock traded down C$1.87 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.09. 170,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,759. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.30. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$28.35 and a 1-year high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.2700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

