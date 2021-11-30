Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

