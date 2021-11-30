Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,838.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,777.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,617.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,941.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

