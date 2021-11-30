Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of -292.44 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.