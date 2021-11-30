Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $2.71 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 122% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $562.56 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 378,223,528 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

