HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 5,000 Shares

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$24,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at C$479,590.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$24,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$25,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$20,150.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00.

Shares of CVE:HIVE opened at C$4.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$7.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

