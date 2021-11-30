Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) to Issue GBX 12 Dividend

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HILS opened at GBX 1,682 ($21.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,797.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,667.41. Hill & Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,922 ($25.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HILS. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins bought 2,120 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £36,972.80 ($48,305.20).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

