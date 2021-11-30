HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. HighPeak Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 47,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 0.98. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

