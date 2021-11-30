High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of HLF stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.99. 18,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of C$466.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.15.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,025. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

