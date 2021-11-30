High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of HLF stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.99. 18,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of C$466.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.15.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
