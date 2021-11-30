High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.99. 18,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,040. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$15.15. The company has a market cap of C$466.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.38.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,025. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.