Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 254.8% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $185.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.