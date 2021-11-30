Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 254.8% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $185.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.