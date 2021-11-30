Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the October 31st total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,652. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $59,596.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,610.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ross Dove bought 57,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $99,775.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 102,728 shares of company stock worth $177,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 156.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 800,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

