Helmet.insure Reaches Market Cap of $6.72 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $188,883.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,302,979 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

