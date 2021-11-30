HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HDELY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

