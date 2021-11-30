Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $3.37 on Top Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $195,753.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00005837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

