Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 85 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $424.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.33 and its 200 day moving average is $413.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

