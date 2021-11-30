Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 4,210 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.1% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,359 shares of company stock worth $7,985,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

