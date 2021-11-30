Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $744,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

