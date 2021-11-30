Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

