Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $634,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

