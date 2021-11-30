Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 114,839 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

General Motors stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

