HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.
NASDAQ HHR opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22.
About HeadHunter Group
HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.
