HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

