Head-To-Head Contrast: Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Computer Task Group and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 1.81% 9.67% 4.45% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Task Group and The Glimpse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $366.09 million 0.33 $7.64 million $0.46 16.91 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 39.18 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

