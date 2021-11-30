Head to Head Comparison: Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Ternium (NYSE:TX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Ternium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Ternium 23.90% 33.46% 22.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Ternium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Ternium $8.74 billion 0.88 $778.47 million $17.46 2.19

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Algoma Steel Group and Ternium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ternium 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ternium has a consensus target price of $54.06, suggesting a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Ternium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ternium is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Summary

Ternium beats Algoma Steel Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products. The Mining segment sells iron ore as concentrates and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

