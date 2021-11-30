Head to Head Analysis: Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) versus Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wix.com and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 5 16 0 2.76 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wix.com presently has a consensus target price of $273.70, suggesting a potential upside of 71.74%. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 90.79%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Wix.com.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -10.61% -62.41% -8.54% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $988.76 million 9.03 -$165.15 million ($2.41) -66.13 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 5.58 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Wix.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

