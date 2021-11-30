HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 155,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

