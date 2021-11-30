HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VRCA traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 728,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

