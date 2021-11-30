HC Wainwright Raises Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $124.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $103.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

