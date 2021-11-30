Harry Jr. Thomasian Acquires 26,500 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Precigen stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $814.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Precigen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 39.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Precigen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

