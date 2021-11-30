Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 5%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. 62,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,530,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.