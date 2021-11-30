Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,459 ($19.06). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,421.50 ($18.57), with a volume of 574,841 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,466.99. The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

