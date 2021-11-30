GYEN (GYEN) Price Up 2.2% This Week

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. GYEN has a market cap of $23.93 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00063908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00094989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.58 or 0.07723125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.91 or 0.99867995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

