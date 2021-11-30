Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLLFF remained flat at $$1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gusbourne has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31.

Get Gusbourne alerts:

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne Plc operates as a holding company with interests in wine businesses. The firm operates through its subsidiary Gusbourne Estate Ltd., which engages in the production and distribution of wine business. The company was founded on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.