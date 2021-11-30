GT Gold (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Stock Price Up 17.8%

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28.

About GT Gold (OTCMKTS:GTGDF)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

