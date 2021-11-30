Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.86

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 5852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.