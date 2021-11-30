Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.86

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 5852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.
A number of research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.
The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
