Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.38

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 28707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

