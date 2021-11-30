Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.59

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 1508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,863 shares of company stock worth $5,505,714. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

