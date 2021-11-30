Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Plains Partners and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $83.35 million 3.90 $41.15 million $1.73 8.10 TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 0.91 $4.39 million ($0.26) -4.46

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Plains Partners and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Green Plains Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains Partners and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 50.24% -273.11% 37.90% TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81%

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

