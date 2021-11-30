Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 8,402 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 575.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

