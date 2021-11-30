Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 732 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of PPG opened at $157.36 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

