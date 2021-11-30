Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 356 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

